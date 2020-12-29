Local Attorney Making a Difference in Our Communities

Sponsored - We are excited to feature our January winner of Eastern NC Cares brought to you by Brian Ricci of the Ricci Law Firm. Our winner is Daughters of Worth.

Daughters of Worth is a non-profit organization whose mission is to educate, equip and empower girls of all ages to become strong women of influences in their communities. The organization believes that when a girl truly knows how loved, worthy and valuable she is, it will literally transform her entire life! Her academics, goals, relationships, health and everyday life decisions will be impacted by the power of knowing this dynamic truth.

Through long-lasting mentorship, advocacy and assistance with basic emergency needs, Daughters of Worth is committed to empowering her to create the tomorrow of her dreams! The organization believes that every girl needs a tribe of women to love, support and encourage her through her journey. Daughters of Worth exists because she matters!

