Local Attorney Making a Difference in Our Communities

Our winner is Cancer Services of Eastern North Carolina.

Cancer Services of Eastern North Carolina provides resources, support and education for individuals, families and caregivers who are affected by cancer. The nonprofit is here to help those who are or know someone who is struggling with a cancer related issue. Cancer Services of Eastern North Carolina is excited to feature their annual 5k, Run for the Ribbons, on October 25th. The annual 5k supporting patients, families and caregivers affected by cancer will take place at Village Point Market located in Greenville at 2PM on October 25th.

If you are interested in participating, register here: https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/Greenville/CSCENCRunfortheRibbons

If you have any questions, please call (252) 561-5351 or email cancerservicesofeasternnc@gmail.com.

Visit Cancer Services of Eastern North Carolina’s website at https://www.cancerservicesofeasternnc.org/ to learn more on how you can join the Ricci Law Firm and help support this nonprofit organization.

