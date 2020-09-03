Local Attorney Making a Difference in Our Communities

Sponsored - The following content was created on behalf of Ricci Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ricci Law Firm, visit https://www.riccilawnc.com/.

We are excited to feature our September winner of Eastern NC Cares brought to you by Brian Ricci of the Ricci Law Firm. Our winner is Pitt Community College’s VISION Program.

The VISIONS Career Development and Scholarship Program was created in 2004 to provide mentoring, career guidance and scholarships to deserving students from Pitt County’s public high schools. Students selected for participation receive a $1,000-scholarship per year to attend PCC.

Visit PCC’s VISIONS website to learn more on how you can join the Ricci Law Firm and help support this nonprofit organization.

Be sure to stay tuned for more of Eastern NC Cares with The Ricci Law Firm.