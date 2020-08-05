Local Attorney Making a Difference in Our Communities

Sponsored - The following content was created on behalf of Ricci Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ricci Law Firm, visit https://www.riccilawnc.com/.

We are excited to feature our August winner of Eastern NC Cares brought to you by Brian Ricci of the Ricci Law Firm. Our winner is Rocking Horse Ranch Therapeutic Riding Program.

The nonprofit’s mission is to improve each participant’s quality of life so that they can become more independent, productive and active members of our community. Rocking Horse Ranch Therapeutic Riding Program was founded in 1991 to offer equine-assisted activities and therapy to children and adults with a variety of physical, cognitive, and psychological disabilities. The Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International designates Rocking Horse Ranch as a Premier Accredited Center. Students who participate in the program come from Pitt County, as well as 13 surrounding counties across eastern North Carolina.

On November 14th from 4-7PM Rocking Horse Ranch invites you to join them for an evening full of games, food and laughter while supporting the organization during their Back in the Saddle event. The event will be held at 400 Saint Andrews in Greenville from 4-7PM, visit their website for more details.

Visit Rocking Horse Ranch’s website at https://www.rhrnc.com/ to learn more on how you can join the Ricci Law Firm and help support this nonprofit organization.

Be sure to stay tuned for more of Eastern NC Cares with The Ricci Law Firm.