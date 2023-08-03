Local Attorney Making a Difference in Our Communities

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ricci Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ricci Law Firm, visit www.riccilawnc.com.

We are excited to feature our August winner of Eastern NC Cares brought to you by Brian Ricci of the Ricci Law Firm. Our winner is Coastal Women’s Shelter.

Initially, Coastal Women’s Shelter and Promise Place were part of one organization originated by the Craven County Commissioners in 1978. However, Coastal Women’s Shelter was organized and chartered by the State of North Carolina, securing their own 501(c) 3 non-profit status in 1985. Most of nonprofit’s financial support-about 70% comes from grants and various foundations. The remaining 30% of the funding comes from donations from individuals, churches, and civic organizations. To provide an additional funding stream, Coastal Women’s Shelter also started a resale store, Helping Hands Boutique. The boutique provides revenue from sales to the agency as well as clothing for the clients they serve.

At Coastal Women’s Shelter confidentiality is of the utmost importance when dealing with domestic and sexual violence survivors, therefore 100% confidentiality is maintained for every client by all their staff members. This applies to all the programs and services that our agency offers throughout our service area in Craven, Jones, and Pamlico counties. The organization offers a variety of services and programs that include but are not limited to court advocacy and assistance, safe house, domestic & sexual violence support groups and a New Beginnings program. Call the confidential 24/7/365 Crisis Hotline at 252-638-5995; call for help, information or a listening ear.

Visit our winner online to learn more about how you can join the Ricci Law Firm and help support this nonprofit organization or volunteer.

Be sure to stay tuned for more of Eastern NC Cares with the Ricci Law Firm.