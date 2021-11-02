Local Attorney Making a Difference in Our Communities

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ricci Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ricci Law Firm, visit https://www.riccilawnc.com/.

We are excited to feature our November winner of Eastern NC Cares brought to you by Brian Ricci of the Ricci Law Firm. Our winner is NCPacks4Patriots.

NCPacks4Patriots is a nonprofit organization with the mission to support troops and families with care and comfort items and expressions of appreciation for their service and sacrifices. The organization also provides care and support to veteran organizations as well as troops at home and their families.

The organization shared that packing care packages for deployed troops is a way to show your support and appreciation for the service and sacrifices by our military members. Visit NCPacks4Patriots’ Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/NCP4P to learn more on how you can join the Ricci Law Firm and help support this nonprofit organization.