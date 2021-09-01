Local Attorney Making a Difference in Our Communities

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ricci Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ricci Law Firm, visit www.riccilawnc.com

We are excited to feature our September winner of Eastern NC Cares brought to you by Brian Ricci of the Ricci Law Firm. Our winner is Greene Lamp.

Greene Lamp Community Action is a nonprofit organization that provides services to the citizens of Eastern, NC with an emphasis on achieving self-sufficiency. Greene Lamp is committed to being the leading Community Action Agency. The promise of Community Action changes people’s lives, embodies the spirit of hope, improves communities and America a better place to live. Greene Lamp cares about the entire community and is dedicated to helping people help themselves and each other.

Visit Greene Lamp’s website at https://greenelamp.org/ to learn more on how you can join the Ricci Law Firm and help support this nonprofit organization’s goal to support our future generations and communities!