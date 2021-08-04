Local Attorney Making a Difference in Our Communities

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ricci Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ricci Law Firm, visit https://www.riccilawnc.com.

We are excited to feature our August winner of Eastern NC Cares brought to you by Brian Ricci of the Ricci Law Firm. Our winner is WhirliDogs Training Center & Café.

WhirliDogs is a nonprofit organization with the mission to establish a café serving hot dogs, ice cream and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities in Historic Downtown Wilson, NC. The WhirliDogs Training Center & Café will deliver “The Power of Possibility” for teenagers and adults with disabilities who need that “first job experience” to help fulfill their dream of becoming contributing members of our community.

Visit WhirliDogs’ website at https://www.whirlidogs.com/ to learn more on how you can join the Ricci Law Firm and help support this nonprofit organization by volunteering or donating.