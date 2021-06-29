Local Attorney Making a Difference in Our Communities

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ricci Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ricci Law Firm, visit https://www.riccilawnc.com/.

We are excited to feature our July winner of Eastern NC Cares brought to you by Brian Ricci of the Ricci Law Firm. Our winner is Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plains.

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plains is a nonprofit organization with the mission to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Boys & Girls Clubs offer young people 6 to 18 years of age what they want and need most: staff members who are role models who respect and listen to them; a safe environment where they can be themselves and have fun, and constructive activities to channel their youthful energy.

Today, more than 1,300 at-risk and in-need young people are taking advantage of the programs, activities and services provided by various clubs in Pitt, Lenoir, Beaufort, Greene, Martin, Carteret, and Craven Counties.

Visit Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain’s website at https://www.bgccp.com/ to learn more on how you can join the Ricci Law Firm and help support this nonprofit organization by volunteering or donating.