Local Attorney Making a Difference in Our Communities

We are excited to feature our June winner of Eastern NC Cares brought to you by Brian Ricci of the Ricci Law Firm. Our winner is True Justice International.

True Justice International is a 501c3 nonprofit organization which seeks to address the injustices fueling human trafficking. The organization’s mission is to fight human trafficking in our local and global communities through Christ-centered strategic initiatives with the goal to reach, raise up and restore.

Did you know human trafficking is a $150 billion dollar industry, second only to drug trafficking? Human trafficking is a form of modern-day slavery in which traffickers use force, fraud, or coercion to control victims for the purpose of engaging in commercial sex acts or labor services against his/her will. It is estimated more than 40 million people worldwide are trapped in modern-day slavery. Every year more than 300,000 children in the United States are trafficked. North Carolina consistently ranks in the top 10 states of reported cases of human trafficking. True Justice International wants you to know that with the organization’s help, you can contribute to the fight against human trafficking in our local communities!

Visit True Justice International’s website at https://www.truejustice.global/ to learn more on how you can join the Ricci Law Firm and help support this nonprofit organization.