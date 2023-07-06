Local Attorney Making A Difference In Onslow County

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ricci Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ricci Law Firm, visit https://www.riccilawnc.com.

Our winner is One Place in Onslow County.

Formerly known as the Onslow County Partnership for Children (OCPC), One Place is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that has been serving families of Onslow County and surrounding communities for more than 20 years. By partnering with community and government organizations, the nonprofit strives to improve the lives of children and families by connecting them with high-quality resources for child care, early education, and child abuse prevention and intervention.

The organization’s vision is that all children and families are safe, healthy, and living to their fullest potential. From humble beginnings as an all-volunteer organization, OCPC grew exponentially into a thriving nonprofit that now provides distinct programs and services to thousands of Onslow County children and families annually. The organization was renamed One Place in 2021, representing the “one place” families can go to connect with resources that will help them succeed. At One Place, they take pride in their ability to leverage community relationships as they identify emerging needs, then develop and implement collaborative solutions to address them.

