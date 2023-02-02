Local Attorney Making A Difference In Greenville’s Community

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ricci Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ricci Law Firm, visit www.riccilawnc.com.

We are excited to feature our February winner of Eastern NC Cares brought to you by Brian Ricci of the Ricci Law Firm. Our winner is Community Crossroads Center in Greenville, NC.

Community Crossroads Center is a stand-alone 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that is not affiliated with the city of Greenville, Pitt County, or any other governmental organization. Through collaboration with the city, county, state, and federal entities they work to end homelessness in our community. The non-profit’s mission is to serve the homeless and those at risk of homelessness by providing safe housing and assisting them in developing a long term plan that leads to self-sufficiency.

Community Crossroads Center is located at 207 Manhattan Avenue in Greenville, North Carolina. The center is open only at night as an emergency shelter and can house a total of 98 residents. They accept homeless individuals who are eligible based on the screening process, providing space is available. The shelter opens daily at 6PM and dinner is provided for the residents. In the morning, breakfast is served at 7AM and the shelter closes at 8AM on weekdays and 9AM on weekends. A bag lunch is provided as residents exit the facility for the day. During periods of extreme weather, the shelter may stay open during the day to ensure the safety of the residents.

Since being chartered in 1987, Community Crossroads has been in continuous operation and has never had to shut their doors. They have remained open throughout a global pandemic, weather emergencies and financial uncertainty thanks in large part to the generous donations of individuals and groups throughout the history of the shelter. Their annual budget is comprised of approximately 80% donations from private individuals and groups and 20% government sponsored grants. To join the Ricci Law Firm and help support this non-profit you can donate or even volunteer at the shelter. Monetary donations are a high need and always appreciated but supplies and food can also be donated. Find a list here of supplies needed to help serve our community.

Visit our winner online to learn more about how you can join the Ricci Law Firm to help support this nonprofit organization.