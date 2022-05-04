Local Attorney Making a Difference in Eastern Carolina

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ricci Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ricci Law Firm, visit www.riccilawnc.com.

We are excited to feature our April winner of Eastern NC Cares brought to you by Brian Ricci of the Ricci Law Firm. Our winner is Misplaced Mutts.

We are excited to feature this non-profit, volunteer-based organization, that is dedicated to rescuing dogs and cats throughout North Carolina. The organization is based out of Carteret County but operates through a network of foster homes all over Eastern Carolina. Misplaced Mutts was created to help animals who suffer and die each year because of negligence and abuse.

There are many ways you can contribute toward Misplaced Mutts causes, and every little bit that you commit goes a long way in helping us fulfill the mission of the organization. To donate or learn more about volunteering, fostering, or sponsoring a mutt in need visit the website.

If you’re looking for a furry forever friend, be sure to check out the adoptable mutts and adoptable cats and be sure to stay tuned for more of Eastern NC Cares with the Ricci Law Firm.