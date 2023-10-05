Local Attorney Helping Make A Difference In Our Community For Cancer Patients

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ricci Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ricci Law Firm, visit www.riccilawnc.com.

We are excited to feature our October winner of Eastern NC Cares brought to you by Brian Ricci of the Ricci Law Firm. Our winner is Southeastern Cancer Care.

Southeastern Cancer Care is a nonprofit organization dedicated to Eastern NC. In 2011, a group of doctors at Southeastern Medical Oncology Center grew tired of seeing their cancer patients struggling to make ends meet while they were undergoing treatment. So, the doctors decided to act and launch a non-profit organization to help provide much-needed assistance to cancer patients in eastern North Carolina, and Southeastern Cancer Care Cures for the Colors was born. Southeastern Cancer Care Cures for the Colors is 100% dedicated to helping Eastern North Carolina cancer patients and their families with financial assistance to help with life’s basic needs. They can help with things such as food cards, utility bills, gas cards, and oncology-prescribed medication.

The organization runs 100% on volunteer contributions of time, money, and resources. With this all-in approach, they have made an important, positive difference in the lives of as many as 200+ cancer patients per year. And they look forward to growing our funding and maintaining their 100% commitment to helping cancer patients in need. For more information or if you or a loved one needs patient assistance, reach out.

