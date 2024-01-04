Local Attorney Helping Make A Difference For Bird Conservation

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ricci Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ricci Law Firm, visit www.riccilawnc.com.

We are excited to feature our January winner of Eastern NC Cares brought to you by Brian Ricci of the Ricci Law Firm. Our winner is Sylvan Heights Bird Park.

Sylvan Heights Bird Park is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization located in Scotland Neck, North Carolina. Your admission, membership, gift shop purchases, and donations all help the park continue its mission of conserving the world’s birds and teaching the next generation about the importance of saving wildlife.

Sylvan Heights is home to breeding populations of some of the world’s rarest waterfowl. In some cases, fewer than 250 individuals of these species remain in the wild, and the collaborative captive breeding programs taking place at the park may be their last barrier against extinction.

Sylvan Heights Bird Park is open Tuesday – Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the spring and summer, and 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the fall and winter. The park is closed on Mondays, except for Easter Monday, Memorial Day, and Labor Day. The park is also closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Unless you are bringing a large group, a school group, or would like a guided tour, you do not need a reservation. Simply check in at the Visitor Center to pay admission, pick up your park map, and enjoy the birds! You can even feed the birds. For more FAQs click here to learn more.

Visit our winner online to learn more about how you can join the Ricci Law Firm and help support this nonprofit, get involved, donate to the organization or sponsor a bird, or even volunteer.

Be sure to stay tuned for more of Eastern NC Cares with the Ricci Law Firm.