A Promise from the Promise Place: To Help with Healing

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Promise Place and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Promise Place, visit https://www.promiseplacenewbern.org.

We are here at Promise Place to help you in every way we can. We are a sexual assault resource center aiming to create communities in Craven, Jones, and Pamlico County that are safer and free of sexual violence and its effects.

By offering community outreach, education, and preventive initiatives, we seek to promote change and advocacy that is trauma-informed.

No matter if you have insurance or not, we offer all of our services free of charge.

We also provide trauma treatment and community education programs to anyone who has experienced sexual assault or another type of crime as a victim.

Advocacy

We offer victim advocacy services to anyone who has been sexually assaulted or victimized by other crime.

Therapy

We offer EMDR, TF-CBT, and a variety of other trauma-informed therapeutic modalities to victims ages 3 and up.

Outreach

We provide outreach and education presentations to local businesses, schools, offices, and other groups.

Our portfolio of services seeks to put you on the path to wellness. If you need any help, reach out to us! We are here to serve you on your mental health journey.