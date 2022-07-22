Place Your Bets During the Promise Place’s 9th Annual Barn Bash

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Promise Place and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Promise Place, visit www.promiseplacenewbern.org.

This September, it’s time to place your bets during Promise Place’s 9th Annual Barn Bash! For 2022, it’s Casino Night!

This year our bash is taking place at Maola Riverside, 1400 N Craven St, New Bern, NC 28560, on September 10th from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Your $100 ticket will include:

$10,000 in casino chips* with 3 hours of casino play including blackjack, poker, craps and roulette with Casino Party Aces

Hors d’oeuvres, beer and wine included

Music and a Silent Auction

Performance by Dangerous Prodigy Circus

We’re also selling 2,500 50/50 tickets with a chance to win more than $20,000 if all tickets are sold! As a new incentive this year, after the 50/50 winner is announced at the end of the bash, one more person will be drawn at random to win a prize of $500! Winners will be posted on our Facebook and Instagram if you cannot attend.

You can buy raffle tickets by filling out our online form or stopping by our New Bern office at 1401 Park Avenue New Bern, NC 28560.

All money raised helps to support our mission! Help us to end sexual violence in our communities by buying a ticket, sponsoring a table, inviting your friends and spreading the word.

Established in 1978, Promise Place was chartered by the Craven County Board of Commissioners as the Craven County Council on Women. Originally established as an advisory board on the status of women, Promise Place worked with what became Coastal Women’s Shelter to provide direct services to individuals who have been victimized by sexual violence or other crime.

Today, we are the primary resource for victims of sexual assault and crime in Craven, Jones, and Pamlico counties, serving men, women, and children across all three counties. We focus on outreach, education, advocacy and mental health.

Get your bash tickets today! You can buy online with PayPal, debit or credit card. We can’t wait to attend Casino Night with you!

*Casino chips to be redeemed for raffle tickets for a chance to win one of several experience packages.