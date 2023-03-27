Pizza Hut Introduces New Melts

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Pizza Hut and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Pizza Hut, visit https://www.pizzahut.com/.

Pizza Hut is entering the handheld category with its latest craveable, innovative offering, Pizza Hut Melts™. Cheesy, crispy, loaded with toppings and served with a perfectly paired dip, Pizza Hut Melts™ are great for a quick savory snack, lunch, or on-the-go dinner for just $6.99 at participating restaurants. Unlike most pizza dishes, Melts were designed for a pizza party of ONE, giving guests the option to enjoy the delicious taste of pizza without having to order a whole pie, whenever or wherever they want.

Perfect for any lunch or dinner meal occasion, Pizza Hut Melts are available in four different recipes:

- Pepperoni Lover’s® served with marinara dipping sauce

- Buffalo Chicken served with buffalo dipping sauce and ranch dipping sauce

- Chicken Bacon Parmesan served with ranch dipping sauce

- Meat Lover’s® served with marinara dipping sauce

Which Melts are you treating yourself with?