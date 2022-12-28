New Year, New Job With Pitt County Government

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Pitt County Public Information and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Pitt County Public Information, visit pittcountync.gov.

Pitt County is growing, and Pitt County Government is leading the way!

Pitt County Government’s programs and services support residents, businesses, and all community members. Pitt County Government’s employees are committed to being leaders in the state, best in the east and they’re seeking applicants to join the team!

Pitt County Government is offering competitive public sector salaries, comprehensive benefits package including community service leave, professional development opportunities, health and wellness programs, and a positive work environment which make Pitt County Government a wonderful place to work!

Pitt County Government’s workforce of award-winning departments and individuals support their mission ‘to enhance the health, safety, and well-being of our community by advocating for and providing quality services in a friendly and cost-effective manner’. Through more than 1,000 employees and nearly 30 departments, they’re able to achieve this mission by making service their #1 priority. If you are passionate about public service, help Pitt County Government’s efforts to serve the citizens of Pitt County and in turn help them live their vision of being the ‘Leader in the State, best in the East’.

Start the new year with a new job. Available jobs include positions in healthcare such as nurses, nutritionists, paramedics, telecommunicators, environmental health, and law enforcement within the Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center. The Department of Social Services is seeking social workers, case workers, and investigators. Other positions are in the fields of legal, information technology, finance, and administrative. Benefits are offered and some highlights include health insurance with voluntary fee minimization program, dental and vision reimbursement program, life insurance, NC 401K, local government retirement, comprehensive voluntary options, and a generous leave package including paid holidays. Pitt County Government wants you to join our team, click here for more information!

Pitt County employees are Pitt County Government’s greatest asset! Please consider joining Pitt County Government’s diverse and talented team, dedicated to excellence in public service, making a difference in our community today. Applications may be completed and submitted online or you may contact the Human Resources Office at 252-902-3050 to request an application.