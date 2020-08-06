Are You Ready to Trade a Job for a New Career?

Sponsored - Amid the confetti, popping champagne bottles and joyous renditions of “Auld Lang Syne,” it would have been difficult for anyone ringing in the new year to have imagined the adversity 2020 would bring. The coronavirus pandemic has caused many to lose jobs, others to lose businesses, and many more to at least change the way they get their work done and spend their personal time.

At Pitt Community College, administrators, faculty and staff are poised to lead students on a rewarding educational journey, no matter if they are recent high school graduates, nontraditional students unsure where to begin, or trading a current job for a more satisfying career.

“When people determine they are ready to enroll at Pitt Community College, we’ll be ready to meet them where they are and become their greatest cheerleader as we take them where they want to do educationally,” PCC President Lawrence Rouse said. “Even in the midst of a pandemic accompanied by civil strife, our mission has not changed. We’re still dedicated to educating and empowering people for success, though we’re having to go about things a little differently.”

Tom Gould, PCC Vice President of Academic Affairs and Student Services, said Pitt had in-person lectures on the fall schedule but moved a vast majority of them online when the pandemic showed no signs of slowing down.

“We decided to leverage our technology assets to deliver services and keep folks safe,” Gould said, adding that the addition of virtual synchronous classes this fall will significantly enhance the educational experience for students wary of distance learning.

“The beauty of virtual classrooms,” Gould says, “is that students who really want the face-to-face interaction they get in a traditional classroom will have that interaction. Classes will take place in real time. Students can ask questions and get answers in real time.”

Gould said the keys to success in a virtual learning environment are getting off to the right start and communicating with instructors throughout the semester. The college, he said, will also make sure students have access to the resources they need for academic success.

“A lot of on-campus resources will be open to students, but we’ll be making them available in a manner that ensures students’ health safety,” Gould said. “Many resources will be available online as well, so we’re definitely not closing off resources to students.”

For classes that necessitate face-to-face interaction, the college has implemented processes to enhance health safety, including increased sanitization measures and requiring people to wear facial masks at all times in shared spaces. The school is closely following social distancing guidelines as well, with chairs being removed from some classrooms and spacing between desks being increased, when needed.

“… I believe Pitt Community College has been a leader in the N.C. Community College System when it comes to responding to this pandemic,” President Rouse said. “And as our community’s college, we are ready to help the people of our community overcome the challenges we’ve encountered in 2020 through education. I want our students to believe in themselves, endeavor to overcome barriers and count on us to help them achieve success.”

