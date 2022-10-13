It’s almost time for the Down East Holiday Show!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Pitt Community College Foundation and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Pitt Community College Foundation, visit https://ticketbud.com/.

Start your shopping at the 21st Annual Down East Holiday Show! The show, held Nov. 3-6 at the Greenville Convention Center, will include over 175 local businesses offering a wide range of goods and services, including mouthwatering delicacies, homemade gifts, seasonal decorations, and a variety of services. The Down East Holiday Show is the best place to get the ideal presents for your loved ones while helping a worthwhile cause.

The age requirement for the adult-only shopping event on Thursday is 18. The show dates on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are age-neutral. When accompanied by a paid adult, children under 10 are admitted free of charge. There are no coupons or tickets for several days. Additionally, you can buy tickets at the door.

There will be free and preferred parking outside the Greenville Convention Center. Parking with priority will cost $10 from Friday through Sunday (cash only).

You can get help while you buy from the event personnel, who will hold your packages as a favor. Large packages can be dropped off at a safe holding location for your convenience.

All persons involved in the event, both working and watching, will have access to masks. Purchase your tickets now for the Down East Holiday Show in 2022.