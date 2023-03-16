PCC’s Continuing Education & Workforce Development offers array of programs for students

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Pitt Community College Continuing Education and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Pitt Community College Continuing Education, visit https://pittcc.edu/community/continuing-education/

PCC’s Continuing Education & Workforce Development programs are designed to deliver quality, short-term training to those interested in a new career, preparing for the workforce, or updating current skills. We specialize in programs such as automotive, health care, real estate, skilled trades, law enforcement, fire and EMS, and cosmetology.

Our Small Business Center provides assistance to business start-ups and small business owners. This includes free services such as seminars, consulting, and a business resource center.

We also offer a variety of personal enrichment classes that are fun, entertaining, and can teach you new skills and hobbies. The classes we offer change each semester. You can usually find something in the areas of art, dance, fitness, language, safety, and more.

The Continuing Education programs at PCC hold many success stories. While delivering for a Greenville furniture company, Nicolas Wolfe began to wonder what it would be like to drive a larger truck, to be on the wide-open road making much larger deliveries and seeing the countryside.

Wolfe has put some 200,000 miles under his belt since earning his Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) through PCC and credits the program with supplying him with vital driving information. He’s been all the way to the coast of California, through Nebraska and Utah, down to Texas, through Oklahoma, Florida, and up to New York.

If you’re curious about driving for a living or have questions about the CDL program, please contact Gail Nichols at 252.493.7625 or gnichols@email.pittcc.edu, Alexandra McCoy at 252.493.7246 or amccoy@email.pittcc.edu, or Ana Edwards at 252.531.1928 or ajedwards640@my.pittcc.edu (Se habla Español).