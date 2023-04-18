Have Fun and Learn Something New at Pitt Community College This Summer

Have Fun and Learn Something New at Pitt Community College This Summer

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Pitt Community College Continuing Education and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Pitt Community College Continuing Education, visit https://pittcc.edu/community/continuing-education.

In Pitt County, everyone is a college student! At every age, at every stage of life, from every part of the county.

Are you looking to get into a new career, or do you want to update your current career skills over the summer? Maybe your child wants to learn something new? Pitt Community College Continuing Education summer courses and summer camps might be just what you are looking for!

There are many career and skill-based programs being offered this summer. This includes courses in the fields of Career Exploration, Automotive, Cosmetology, Biotechnology, Fire & Emergency Services Training, Health Care, Insurance, Law Enforcement Training, Notary, Real Estate, and Skilled Trades. Click here for the entire list of available course opportunities, and click here for a descriptive list of summer courses.

Or maybe, you just want to take a class for fun! PCC Continuing Education offers Personal Enrichment classes that are enjoyable, entertaining, and can teach you new skills and hobbies. Just some of the many classes offered this summer include Birdhouses and Feeders, Cricut Design Space, Garden Gnomes and Totem Poles, Wall Hanging Workshop, Creating a Budget Confidently, Nutrition Basics, Enjoying Poker, Kayaking, and Motorcycle Safety.

Anyone with questions about Pitt Community College’s Continuing Education summer courses can contact the Registration Desk at 252-493-7388 or pccconedquestions@emailpittcu.edu. Check out the full Summer Schedule here.

And, for the kids in your life, we offer Explore! Summer Camps focused on five areas: Arts/Creative, Future Aspirations, Horticulture, Sports and STEM. Some of the 23 available camps this summer include Drawing Studio, Christmas in July, Wheel Throwing Ceramics, Babysitting Basics, Try a Trade, Landscape Horticulture Institute, BMX Camp, Beginner’s Kayaking, Camp Scrubs, Cybersecurity, Minecraft Animators, Python Programmers, and a STEAM Camp.

For summer camp questions, contact Camp Coordinator, Lisa Webb, at 493-7317 or lawebb292@my.pittcc.edu. Check out the full list of camps, and registration form, on pages 21-22 of this PDF.

For more information about all the camps and courses offered for Summer 2023 at PCC Continuing Education, visit https://pittcc.edu/community/continuing-education.

Continuing Education at Pitt Community College: Where everyone’s a college student.