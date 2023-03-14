Continue Your Education and Expand Your Skills at Pitt Community College

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Pitt Community College Continuing Education and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Pitt Community College Continuing Education, visit https://pittcc.edu/community/continuing-education.

Are you looking to get into a new career, or do you want to update your current career skills? Pitt Community College Continuing Education courses might be just what you are looking for!

In Pitt County, everyone is a college student! At every age, at every stage of life, from every part of the county. They’re parents and police officers. They’re nurses who work nights, hairstylists and handymen. They come from every walk of life, and they’re all getting ahead without taking on loads of debt, taking Continuing Education courses.

There are programs in many areas. This includes Automotive, Cosmetology, EMS and other Health Care Services, Fire/Rescue and Law Enforcement, Notary, Real Estate, Skilled Trades, Social Media Workforce Development and many more. Click here for the entire list of available course opportunities.

Classes offered change each semester, and there are even some personal enrichment classes that are fun, entertaining, and can teach you new skills and hobbies. Some classes have been taught relating to art, music, dance, fitness, language, music, safety and more.

Anyone with questions about Pitt Community College’s Continuing Education courses or available classes in upcoming semesters can contact the Registration Desk at 252-493-7388 or pccconedquestions@emailpittcu.edu.

Continuing Education at Pitt Community College: Where everyone’s a college student.