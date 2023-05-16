Tarp It or Ticket It. Be Prepared to Avoid a $2,000 Fine

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Pitt Co Public Information and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Pitt Co Public Information, visit https://www.pittcountync.gov.

Littering and illegal trash dumping hurts community pride, Pitt County development, and natural resources. Did you know most of the roadside trash is blown not thrown. Here in Pitt County, we have a problem and we need your help.

“The Pitt County Board of Commissioners formed a litter taskforce to address widespread littering in May 2022. The final part of the educational campaign, Tarp It or Ticket, began May 1st to educate the public on the enforcement of fines and penalties for littering, unsecured loads and illegal trash dumping,” says Janis Gallagher, Pitt County Manager.

Gallagher continues, “I’m encouraged by the community’s response to part 1, Litter Free for You and Me and optimistic that Tarp It or Ticket messaging will have a positive impact on the community movement to reduce littering in Pitt County

Part three of the initiative, Tarp It or Ticket, began Monday, May 1, 2023 and will run until Friday, June, 30, 2023 to educate the public on the enforcement of fines and penalties for littering, unsecured loads and illegal trash dumping. Illegal dumping can result in penalties up to $2,000. Enforcement begins Saturday, July 1, 2023. County businesses and residents are instructed to secure all trash loads with a tarp, cargo net or tie down. Unintentional littering is still littering! Free tarps will be available at flash giveaway events.

Together, we can make a difference! Join the community movement to make our county Litter Free for You and Me. To report illegal dumping, call 252-902-3357 (office) or 252-414-0378 (cell), email nick.whaley@pittcountync.gov or visit us online.