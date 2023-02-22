Spring Lawn Care Do’s & Don’ts

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Pitt Co Public Information and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Pitt Co Public Information, visit https://pitt.ces.ncsu.edu/

Spring is almost here and so is the start of residential and commercial landscaping activities. Help us Keep Pitt Green by knowing the do’s and don’ts of lawn care herbicides. It is important to know how to properly use herbicides.

Most importantly, whenever planning to use an herbicide it is important to first read and understand the label directions. The label will give users detailed instructions for how that herbicide must be used including the types of areas suitable for use around, the types of plants that the herbicide will control, the amount of herbicide that is safe to apply, and the type of situations that are appropriate for that herbicide to be used. Herbicides such as glyphosate are rigorously tested to make sure they are safe to use when the label directions are strictly followed, but consequences often occur when those label directions are not followed properly.

Glyphosate, the chemical active ingredient found in Roundup and other herbicide products, is commonly used to control weeds in several situations, but users should be aware that glyphosate is a non-selective herbicide. Non-selective means that any plant that comes into contact with glyphosate has the potential to be damaged or even killed. Selective herbicides, of which there are numerous different chemical active ingredients, may damage certain types of plants but not others. Many herbicides intended for use in lawns, for example, have selective chemicals that target specific broad leaf weeds without harming grasses.

Soil erosion can be a serious negative consequence when non-selective herbicides such as glyphosate are used to control weeds in areas where selective herbicides are more appropriate. Glyphosate is sometimes used improperly in areas such as ditches, which kills all vegetation and leads to bare soil that easily washes away during heavy rain events. The soil that erodes as a result may clog drains and lead to standing water and other negative impacts. Selective herbicides can be used to target problematic weeds without leaving areas such as ditches completely bare.

Reading, understanding, and following the label directions is just as important when using selective herbicides to help ensure that products are being used in a way that is safe to applicators and the environment. To Help Keep Pitt Green for more information please visit us online.