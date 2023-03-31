Litter Free For You and Me Campaign

Littering and illegal trash dumping hurts community pride, Pitt County development, and natural resources. Here in Pitt County, we need your help.

There are many ways that together we can make a difference:

1. Secure your loads to prevent unintentional littering. That means secure all trash loads with a tarp, cargo net, or tie down.

2. Report illegal dumping. If you see illegal dumping please contact Nick Whaley by email at nick.whley@pittcountync.gov or call 252-902-3357.

3. Volunteer. Join our team for upcoming Litter Sweeps. You can also receive service hours! For more information, please call 252-902-3350.

“For Pitt County’s economic growth, we must put litter and trash in its place,” says Mary PerkinsWilliams, Chairwoman, Pitt County Board of Commissioners.

County Manager Janis Gallagher formed the Solid Waste Assets and Enforcement Committee in June 2022 with Pitt County Solid Waste & Recycling (SWR), Planning, Engineering, Public Information Office and Office of the Sheriff in collaboration with representatives from the Town of Ayden, City of Greenville, NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT) and NC Department of Environmental Quality (NCDEQ).

“It was great to have key stakeholders at the table to share ideas and develop a recommended strategy to address litter in our community. How we treat our environment is a reflection of community values. How we treat our environment is a reflection of community values. I am optimistic that by working together, we can reduce litter and preserve the beauty all around us,” says Janis Gallagher, County Manager. The Committee developed a strategic plan the Board of County Commissioners approved in September 2022 which served as the foundation for the three-part education-based multimedia campaign scheduled for January 16 through June 30, 2023.

Littering and illegal trash dumping impact the health and safety of our families. Illegal dumping is wrong and unintentional littering is still littering. Concerned individuals and civic groups are invited to join this community clean up movement to make Pitt County “litter free for you and me”. Interested volunteers may call SWR at 252-902- 3350 for details on upcoming Litter Sweeps and other ways to get involved.

Together, we can make a difference! Join the community movement to make our county Litter Free for You and Me.