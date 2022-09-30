Onslow County PEERS Program PEERS Family Development Center

Sponsored - PEERS has been a part of the Onslow County village for 45 years. PEERS Family Development Center is a non-profit volunteer and community supported program aimed at promoting effective parenting practices and preventing child abuse and neglect. For 45 years, PEERS has assisted families in making positive changes in their lives. We provide volunteer and community supported programs designed for parents to offer Parenting, Education, Empathy, Rapport, and Support.

Tondrea Leach has been our Executive Director since 2017, she over sees all the programs. Tondrea has been a Licensed Clinical Social Worker since 2011. Tondrea worked as a Victim Advocate on Camp LeJeune, worked with the Onslow County Department of Social Services for 17 years to gain her experience in Child Welfare, Adult Services and Economic Services. Tondrea is a social worker, parent educator, a North Carolina state trainer, and an Adjunct Professor at UNCW. Tondrea enjoys serving her community through community events and fundraising at PEERS. Tondrea is a member of several community boards and committees in Onslow County.

PEERS programs consist of: Parent Education Enhancement, Adolescent Parenting, and free childcare.

Our Adolescent Parenting Program is run by Meghan Beacham, Social Worker, and Jinwon Pereira, Community Social Services Assistant. This program’s goal is to have teens remain in school until graduation, preventing a second adolescent pregnancy, improving parenting skills, able to locate and use community resources, stabilize family support, strengthen employability skills, and efforts to become economically self-sufficient.

This program offers teen parents’ incentives. Incentives can be earned by participating in our program. We give teen parents gift cards they can use for themselves, they can also earn a car seat, pack n play, diapers, wipes, toys, bottles, and many more. This program also offers several services to our teen parents like transportation to medical, DSS, and WIC appointments. We use the Parents as Teachers international home visiting parenting curriculum, which entails two home visits a month, group connection with other teen parents, and many community resources. This program teaches educational classes to our teen parents like Basic Baby Care, Budgeting, Car Seat Safety, Safe Sleep, Shaken Baby Syndrome, Love Notes, and First Five Years.

Our Parent Education Enhancement program instructors are trained to teach 16 parent education curriculums. These curriculums include, Early Childhood Nurturing, Group Triple P, First Five Years, Crossroads of Parenting and Divorce, Darkness to Light, Love Notes, Making Children Mind without Losing Yours, Resiliency Screening, Stress and Anger Management, Active Parenting, Basic Baby Care, Substance Abuse Recovery Nurturing, Active Parenting of Teens, Active Parenting of Stepfamilies, Incredible Years, and Group Triple P Stepping Stones (for special needs families).

We offer free respite childcare on Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 9am-1pm once per week. This childcare is for parents to get a much-needed break from their children, somewhere they can trust their babies are safe. Our childcare program serves children ages 6 weeks to 5 years of age. This program is NOT income based; anyone can use this service.

PEERS is the backbone agency of TASCO, the county/city task force. TASCO stands for Turning Adversity into Success for Children in Onslow. TASCOs mission is to eliminate child abuse and neglect through community education, awareness, intervention, and advocacy. TASCOs vision is for children to grow up healthy, in a safe, stable, and nurturing environment. TASCOs purpose is to build safe, stable, nurturing relationships and environments for children in Jacksonville/Onslow County community to prevent abuse and neglect. TASCO teaches people about ACE’s (adverse childhood experiences). Being a trauma-informed community, working together for everyone.

Along with these programs, we do several outreach initiatives free of charge to our community. PEERS has two, Samantha and Jinwon, Child Passenger Safety Technician. We give out formula, pack-n-plays, diapers, wipes, car seats, adult clothing, baby clothes, bibs, shoes, hygiene items, and so much more.

I’d like to take a moment and share a few of our stats since Tondrea became our director in 2017. Since 2017 the Parent Education Enhancement program has served 1800 parents, our Adolescent Parenting Program has served 181 teen parents and 167 of there children, Childcare has served 353 children, and we have had 850 volunteers giving 12,670 hours of service to PEERS. These 12,670 hours of volunteer time has saved PEERS over $287,000.00 since 2017. From 2021-2022 we have given out 273 cans of formula, 28 packs of diapers (not to include what is given to teen parents), 24 packs of wipes (not to include what is given to teen parents), 26 pack-n-plays (not to include what is given to teen parents) and 24 other miscellaneous items. Miscellaneous items are donated clothes for adults and children, shoes for adults and children, hygiene products, bottles, pacifiers, etc.

Please join us in the fight against child abuse and neglect! Any contribution that you can make to our cause will be greatly appreciated. Thank you for taking a stand with PEERS Family Development Center to ensure a brighter tomorrow for our children here in Onslow County.

We invite our community partners to visit PEERS Family Development Center to see the work that is done daily.