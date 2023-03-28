Breaking Barriers: Free Diapers, Wipes, Car Seats, and Pack and Plays program re-launched to support teen parents in Onslow County!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of PEERS Family Development Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about PEERS Family Development Center, visit https://www.peersfamilydevelopmentcenter.com/

PEERS, teaming up with the local community of Onslow County, has taken a proactive step towards supporting teenage parents in the county. The county has the highest rate of teenage pregnancy in the state, and the new program aims to support young parents who may be struggling to provide essential supplies for their newborns.

The program provides free diapers, wipes, car seats, toys, pack and plays, and all basic essentials to teenage parents. These items can be expensive and unaffordable for many young parents. However, the new program aims to ensure that all newborns have access to essential supplies that will help them thrive.

The program has already received an overwhelming response from young parents in the county. Supplies are limited, and interested parents/grandparents are urged to call now to reserve their supplies and get more information.

Onslow County’s P.E.E.R.S. has partnered with the county’s Department of Social Services and local community to re-launch the program. The coalition’s goal is to reduce the rate of teenage pregnancies in the county and provide support for young parents who may be facing challenges.

The new program is a fantastic initiative that will undoubtedly make a significant impact on the lives of teenage parents in Onslow County. It provides support to those who may be struggling to provide for their newborns and ensures that all children have access to the essential items they need to grow and thrive.

The program has already received positive feedback from young parents who have received supplies. One teenage mother said, “This program has been a godsend for me. I never thought I would be able to afford all the supplies I needed for my baby. I am so grateful for this program.”

Overall, the new program is a remarkable effort towards helping teenage parents in Onslow County. PEERS is setting an example for others by recognizing the need for support and taking steps to provide it. If you are a teenage parent in Onslow County and need essential baby supplies, don’t hesitate to call now to reserve yours!