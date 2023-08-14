Paul Funeral Home: Serving Your Family With Quality Service and Integrity

Since 1926, the original Paul Funeral Home has continuously served families of Beaufort & surrounding counties.

We are independently owned and operated.

Three generations of the Paul family served from 1926 to 2007. Mr. J. Boner Paul passed away in 2007. Since 2007, Paul Funeral Home has been owned and operated by Robert B. Hodges.

Paul Funeral Home continues to serve families today with quality service and integrity. In 2011, we installed our own crematory to meet the changing needs of our families.

We would be honored to serve your family.