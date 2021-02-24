Parker Honda Honored with 2020 Honda President’s Award – One of Four Recipients in the State

MOREHEAD CITY – Parker Honda has earned the prestigious 2020 President’s Award from American Honda Motor Co., Inc. for excellence in all business areas, including sales performance, sales experience, service performance, and business operations.

“It’s an honor to recognize Parker Honda for its dedication to providing our customers an outstanding sales and service experience,” said Steven Center, vice president of the Automobile Division at American Honda Motor Co., Inc. “The President’s Award recognizes dealerships that are committed to providing our customers an exceptional sales experience and outstanding service long after the sale and Parker Honda exemplifies this award.”

“Receiving the President’s Award is a dealership wide effort made throughout the year,” explains Lindsay Parker, Marketing Director for Parker Honda.

“So much goes in to receiving this honor, and we are very proud to be one of four dealers in the state to receive this recognition, and the top 16% of dealers across the nation. 2020 marks our 13th year receiving the award, with the last six years winning it consecutively.”

Honda offers a full line of clean, safe, fun and connected vehicles sold through more than 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. Honda has the highest fleet average fuel economy and lowest CO2 emissions of any major full-line automaker in America, according to the latest data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The Honda lineup includes the Fit, Civic, Insight Accord and Clarity series passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan. Honda’s electrified vehicle lineup includes the Accord Hybrid, CR-V Hybrid, Insight hybrid-electric sedan, and the Clarity Fuel Cell and Clarity Plug-In Hybrid.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for 38 years and currently operates 19 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2020, more than 95 percent of all Honda vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

For more information, call or stop by Parker Honda at 5327 HWY 70 Morehead City, 252-247-2488, www.parkerhonda.com.