Parker Honda Gives Back to Carteret County Schools

Sponsored - Parker Honda of Morehead City, NC is gearing up to give back to community schools in a new way this October.

The dealership will be donating a portion of the proceeds of each new car sold during the month of October to the Carteret County Public School Foundation.

Founded in 2010, the CCPS Foundation is a 501(c)3 that focuses on enriching education for all students and supporting faculty, while encouraging support of public education by securing funds for innovative projects that cannot be funded with local, state or federal dollars. The CCPS Foundation has no paid staff and is made up of 100% volunteer board members and directors.

Parker Honda will be directing its donation to the Student Assistance Fund, one of three ways that The CCPS Foundation stewards funding.

Money donated to this fund allows the Foundation to help students in need. These funds are used for such things as eyeglasses, dental and medical needs that are not addressed through other means; food and clothing needs; electricity bill payments; and other student/family needs.

“The Carteret County Public School Foundation appreciates the support provided to our students in need by Parker Honda,” Tabbie Nance, Foundation Secretary, said.

“There are many students and families struggling to make ends meet and partnerships such as this one with Parker Honda provide the funds to meet the immediate needs of young people. This support is greatly appreciated.”

“We are so proud to be able to partner up with our customers and give back in a way that we know will make a positive impact,” explains Lindsay Parker, Marketing Director for Parker Auto Group.

“It’s important that we give back to a community that has supported us for over 73 years, and we feel that partnering with the Carteret County Public School Foundation is a great way to achieve this goal.”

For more information, call or stop by Parker Honda at 5327 HWY 70 Morehead City, 252-247-2488, www.parkerhonda.com.