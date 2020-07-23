Honda Pilot Adds New Special Attention

Sponsored - 2021 Honda Pilot Adds New Special Edition, Standard 9-speed Automatic Transmission, Available Now at Parker Honda.

MOREHEAD CITY, NC – The 2021 Honda Pilot Special Edition is a new trim in the lineup that bundles together popular amenities, and like the rest of the 2021 Pilot lineup, the Special Edition is now available in the Parker Honda Showroom.

The new 2021 Pilot SE builds on the popular EX-L trim with additional features that, until now, were exclusive to top trims. In addition to the EX-L’s generous levels of equipment, which includes leather seats, second-row sunshades, and a power driver’s seat with 2-position memory settings, the new Pilot SE adds 20-inch black wheels, roof rails, grille and front/rear skid garnishes, a foot-activated hands-free access power tailgate and a wireless phone charger.

Other changes for the 2021 model year Pilot include the nine-speed automatic being standard across the entire range, rather than previously being limited only to the top trim levels. Even the base LX grade now comes with dual-zone automatic climate control.

Widely praised for its versatility and family friendliness, Pilot remains a popular choice with consumers. One of the few models in its segment to offer eight seating positions (seven with the optional second-row Captain's Chairs), with available three-person capacity in both the second and third rows, Pilot also offers easy third-row access thanks to the available One-Touch Walk-In feature. All Pilot trims also come standard with the Honda Sensing® suite of driver-assistive and safety technologies. Additional technology highlights including an available 8-inch touchscreen Display Audio system with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration, CabinTalk® in-vehicle public address system, wireless smartphone charging, and a hands-free access power tailgate.

The 2021 Pilot's off-road and all-weather driving capabilities are assisted by Honda's available intelligent Variable Torque Management system (i-VTM4®) with true torque-vectoring. Standard on all AWD models, i-VTM4® uses an electronically-controlled, hydraulically-actuated rear differential to apportion engine torque between the front and rear axles, and dynamically distribute torque between the left and right rear wheels. The benefits are superior all-weather handling, and neutral, accurate steering under power.

The 2021 Honda Pilot is made exclusively at Honda’s Lincoln, Alabama, auto plant, alongside Odyssey, Passport, and Ridgeline, using domestic and globally-sourced parts. Its V6 engine is also manufactured in Alabama.

