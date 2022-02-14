Parker Auto Group Celebrates Milestone 75th Anniversary in Business

Sponsored - 2022 marks the Parker Auto Group’s 75th anniversary serving Eastern Carteret County.

Formed in 1947, the Parker Auto Group was founded by Dick Parker with a dealership near the present-day Yacht Basin in Morehead City. Since then, the group has grown to include two dealerships – Parker Buick GMC and Parker Honda, both of Morehead City.

Since it’s inception, the Parker Auto Group has strived to offer customers the most comfortable car buying experience possible. With a focus on customer service, each dealership offers factory trained service and parts technicians, a sales team with extensive product knowledge, and a dealership staff that focuses on customers’ needs – before, during, and after the sale.

“The Parker Auto Group wants to thank our customers and our employees for helping us reach this achievement”, says Randall Parker, President of the Parker Auto Group and son of Dick Parker. “It’s because of our customers’ support and capable staff that we have been able to serve this community for 75 years.”

A third generation is now in place at each dealership, looking ahead to build upon the company’s success.

“We are proud of our past, and we are very excited for our future. We are committed to excellence, whether that means investment in equipment and training for future technologies, providing a quality selection of new and quality pre-owned vehicles, or maintaining the absolute best team throughout our dealerships. When you add all that up, it equals an elite experience for our customers.” says Brian Parker, General Manager at Parker Honda and Parker Buick GMC and grandson of Dick Parker.

The Parker Auto Group looks forward to celebrating its 75th Anniversary throughout the year. Customers are invited to visit either dealership for routine service visits, to purchase their first car vehicle or their fifth, and see what set the Parker Auto Group apart.