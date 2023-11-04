Experience the New York Bee Gees Tribute Show at the Dunn Center on January 12

The Dunn Center is gearing up to host an electrifying event on January 12, 2024: the New York Bee Gees Tribute Show. This outstanding performance showcases a group of exceptionally gifted musicians hailing from Long Island, New York.

Notably, their roster includes current or former members of globally renowned acts like The Alan Parsons Project, the Happy Together Tour, Meatloaf, Queen, Blue Oyster Cult, Riot, Herman’s Hermits, Enrique Iglesias, The Rippingtons, and more.

Originating in New York, this show has consistently attracted packed houses at venues such as The Paramount Theater and BB King NYC. They regularly take the stage at The NYCB Theater at Westbury, Resorts World Casino, Empire Casino, and The Suffolk Theater.

B.B. King NYC showered praise on their performance, affirming that “The NY Bee Gees Tribute Show offers fans the ultimate Bee Gees experience. They flawlessly deliver all the classic 70′s disco hits from ‘Stayin’ Alive’ to ‘Night Fever,’ while also paying homage to their earlier works, such as ‘To Love Somebody,’ ‘I’ve Got To Get A Message To You,’ and ‘Massachusetts.’

The New York Bee Gees cover songs from every era in the Bee Gees catalog, showcasing a stunning production, powerful vocals, and a professional stage presence that can captivate audiences in any club or casino.

