Catch Saturday Night Fever again with The New York Bee Gees Tribute Show!

If you’re ready to get a heaping helping of nostalgia, join the New York Bee Gees for a tribute show at the North Carolina Wesleyan University Dunn center on January 12, 2024.

Based in New York, the show has played to sell out shows at The Paramount Theater and BB King NYC.

The NY Bee Gees Tribute Show presents the most extravagant Bee Gees show a fan can experience. The band offers all of the classic 70′s disco hits from Stayin’ Alive to Saturday Night Fever while embracing their early works such as To Love Somebody, I’ve Got To Get A Message To You ,and Massachusetts.

The New York Bee Gees delivers songs from every decade of the Bee Gees catalog with a stunning production, powerful vocals and the professional stage presence to fill any club or casino.

The band includes Peter Mazzeo, Tom Flyntz, Manny Focarazzo, Tammi Wolfe, Peter Lazzos, and Mike Flyntz.

