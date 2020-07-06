Orthopaedics East & Sports Medicine Center Now Offers Extended Care Clinic

Sponsored - At Orthopaedics East & Sports Medicine Center, Inc. we are committed to providing high quality, patient-centered, comprehensive, musculoskeletal care to improve or restore the function and enhance the lives of the patients we serve.

For more than 35 years we have been helping individuals and families with their Orthopaedic care. We are a leader in Joint Replacement and Sports Medicine in eastern North Carolina. Our surgeons perform a variety of Joint Replacement procedures performing more than 1000 procedures each year. We were one of the first providers in our State to perform outpatient joint replacement. In addition, we are skilled at providing comprehensive care for athletes of all ages and skill levels.

Our team of talented, highly-trained physicians, physician assistants, and physical therapists along with our onsite Physical Therapy and MRI Services allow us provide integrated and coordinated care to ensure the best outcome.

Because orthopaedic injuries don’t always happen during the weekday, Orthopaedics East & Sports Medicine Center recently opened its Extended Care Clinic on Saturdays and Sundays from 10a – 2p.

A recent study concluded that orthopaedic urgent care centers can improve care for orthopaedic injuries, decrease wait times, improve access, and decrease the cost of care. The study reported that the average charge for an emergency department visit was more than 17 times the cost for an urgent care visit. We treat many orthopaedic conditions in our Extended Care Clinic including bone, joint, muscle and sports-related injuries. A list of common issues treated and not treated in the Extended Care Clinic is available on our website at www.orthoeast.com.

Patients do not need to call ahead to schedule an appointment. We anticipate expedited services during the weekend clinic, but wait time will be dependent upon the number of patients seeking treatment and their condition. All Extended Care Clinic patients must meet our standard practice billing and insurance requirements as during normal office hours. We do NOT charge a different or higher copay for Urgent Care services although we do bill your insurance company for afterhours care.

Patients who had X-rays taken at another facility are asked to bring a physical copy (CD preferred) with you. We ask patients follow the COVID-19 precautions found on our website.

To schedule an appointment, call us 252-757-2663. For more information visit us online at www.orthoeast.com.