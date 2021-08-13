Back to Work. Back to Play. Back to Everyday

Sponsored - As Eastern North Carolina’s Premier Orthopedic Specialists, Orthopaedics East & Sports Medicine Center is excited to announce our new website www.orthoeast.com has been reimagined in collaboration with Evolve, Inc.

Our goal with updating the website is to provide current and future patients with an easy-to- navigate and informative platform. The website allows those who access the ability to get to know our team, learn more about the services we provide, and provide relevant content about orthopedic issues you might be experiencing.

When you arrive on the homepage you are greeted with a simple navigation that directs you to the specific support you need. We have

incorporated numerous features including options to request an appointment, search services, complete forms online, and access to our patient and payment portals. We have created a robust Our Team menu that allows you to learn about the providers in our practice, view a video from our physicians, and read unfiltered reviews from their patients.

Practice Administrator, Michael Brohawn, states “Our new website is a reflection of our core values to continue to advance and innovate as a practice while maintaining a patient-centered approach

to the services we provide. We hope our new website will deliver the content our patients need in a format that’s easy to navigate.”

Orthopaedics East & Sports Medicine Center specializes in comprehensive orthopedic and musculoskeletal care, from joint replacement and regenerative treatments to advanced diagnostics and physical therapy. We have been the Team Physicians for East Carolina University for more than 35 years.