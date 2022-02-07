Let Learning Happen at Onslow Virtual School; Application Lottery Now Open for Next Year

Learning can happen anywhere and everywhere.

Onslow Virtual School (OVS) is for Onslow County students in grades K-12 who are seeking an education outside the traditional classroom environment. Students can learn at home, by engaging with a teacher through live instruction.

OVS is holding an application lottery for new students to apply for school next year. The application period is from February 14, 2022 through March 13, 2022. Entrance into the Virtual School lottery is dependent upon qualifying academic and attendance criteria.

Students must also reside in Onslow County or be eligible to attend Onslow County Schools through the out-of-county approval process. For more specific requirements, please check out the guidelines listed here.

So let Onslow Virtual School give your child the best education, all online. OVS wants to make your child part of a learning community that provides academic, emotional and social support.

For more information on the school or lottery process, visit the OVS website.