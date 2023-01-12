Onslow Count Sheriff’s Office is seeking the best and brightest

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Onslow County Sheriff’s Office and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, visit https://www.governmentjobs.com/.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office of North Carolina is currently hiring for several detention officer positions.

The following qualifications are required for the position: general knowledge of the security, rules, regulations and procedures of the institution; general knowledge of the practices of modern penology as related to the supervision and care of persons under institutionalized restraint; ability to enforce institutional rules firmly and fairly; ability to detect potential behavior problems of inmates; ability to detect the early symptoms of common health problems; ability to carry out oral and written directions accurately; ability to solve problems within scope of responsibility; ability to supervise the activities of large groups of inmates; ability to prepare records and reports; ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with associates.

Education and experience requirements include any combination of education and experience equivalent to graduation from high school, and a copy of your transcript must be attached to this application. You must also be at least 21 years of age to be certified by the NC Sheriff Standards, and hold a valid North Carolina Driver’s License.

Selected applicants will be required to take the TABE (The Adult Basic Education) Test at Coastal Carolina Community College, and pass an agility test, which must be completed in 20 minutes or less.

If you have what it takes, we’d love to hear from you through a job application. If you don’t believe you have something to offer us, we invite you to listen to several of our happy employees!

“Once my children were older, I was able to begin my career. I have always had an interest in law enforcement and saw the OCSO was hiring in the detention center. I felt this was a great place to begin my new career and applied. I have been a Detention Officer for several months and I am proud to say, I love my new career.”

“As a prior Marine, I was looking for a new career with structure. I wanted to join an organization in my community and continue to serve. At the OCSO Detention Center, I found the structure I was looking for as well as a brotherhood with my coworkers, most of which are also prior Marines.”

“I began my law enforcement career working in the Detention Center. I was later sent to BLET and was promoted to a Deputy. The time I spent in the detention center provided me with tools that made me a better deputy. In the detention center, I learned how to deal with difficult inmates from anger to mental health issues. I learned how to de-escalate situations in a high stress environment.”

These testimonials highlight the benefits of joining the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office’s Detention Center, including the sense of structure, brotherhood, and how it can prepare you for a career in law enforcement. So, if you’re in the market for a fast-paced, driven, and goal-oriented career, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is ready for you!