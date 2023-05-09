Enjoy History and Music This Weekend at the 13th Annual Ocean City Jazz Festival

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Ocean City Jazz Festival and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Ocean City Jazz Festival, visit https://oceancityjazzfest.com.

This weekend, June 30 through July 2, 2023, come on down to North Topsail Beach to enjoy food, fun and cool tunes at the 13th Annual Ocean City Jazz Festival!

On Friday, June 30 , doors for our Kickoff Party featuring Marcus Anderson open at 6:30 p.m. with the show beginning at 7:00 p.m.

On Saturday, July 1 , doors open at 4:00 p.m. and the show begins at 5:00 p.m. Enjoy performances by the John Brown Quintet, Lao Tizer Band featuring Karen Briggs, and Julian Vaugh & Jazmin Ghent.

On Sunday, July 2, doors open at 4:00 p.m. and the show begins at 5:00 p.m. The John Brown Quintet will perform again, and there will also be performances by Kim Waters, and Michael Manson.

The Ocean City Jazz Festival is committed to presenting the gold-standard of jazz by producing a showcase event that raises an appreciation of the genre of jazz, fosters economic growth, unites artists and attendees, and inspire a new generation culturally through the history of the Ocean City Beach Community.

Our mission is to preserve the history and improve the physical, social and economic health of the Ocean City community, support community self-reliance and enhance the quality of life for the residents through community-based problem solving, community-oriented services and public/private cooperation.

In addition to a great line-up of talented jazz musicians there will be food and beverage vendors, and merchandise booths. Please note that no outside food or beverages are permitted, and coolers and picnic baskets are prohibited.

The Ocean City Jazz Festival is also committed to reducing its impact on the environment. In showing this commitment, all our food vendors will be using 100% biodegradable takeout containers and paper straws for the first time this year. We will strive to improve our environmental performance over time and to add additional projects and activities that will further reduce our impacts on the environment.

The Ocean City Jazz Festival is recognized as an NC Green Travel destination and received a Three Dogwood Blossom level. Learn more about that here.

All performances have general admission seating, and the festival will take place rain or shine. Get your tickets today! We’ll see you this weekend!