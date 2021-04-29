NC MedAssist is seeking new patients

Sponsored - www.medassist.org

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — March 1, 2021 — North Carolina’s only statewide nonprofit pharmacy program for the low-income and uninsured, NC MedAssist, is actively seeking new patients thanks to additional funding from the North Carolina CARES Act. The money can help new patients across the state receive their prescription medication for an entire year, at no cost to the patient.

Cost is the primary barrier to maintaining medication compliance. NC MedAssist’s goal is to remove this barrier for all eligible patients by enrolling them in the Free Pharmacy Program and mailing their prescriptions directly to patient homes or one of their clinical partners conveniently located across the state. NC MedAssist’s Free Pharmacy Program works with pharmaceutical companies to centralize the procurement of prescription medication for its patients. As of March 1, 2021, NC MedAssist has increased their income guidelines, allowing more people to receive assistance.

“We are excited that more residents of North Carolina will qualify for assistance in obtaining their prescription medications,” said NC MedAssist CEO Lori Giang. “Just because people have income doesn’t mean they can afford to pay on a month to month basis for their insulin or other medications they need daily to live.”

“I have been a diabetic for about 15 years. I have high blood pressure and CAD,” said Cameron, a Rutherford County NC MedAssist patient. “Without MedAssist, I wouldn’t be here today. I wouldn’t be able to afford the medication to sustain my life. I thank you for all you have done and bless you.”

In 2020, NC MedAssist distributed more than 232,516 90-day prescriptions to over 20,000 patients for a total value of over $71 million in free lifesaving prescription medications across North Carolina. The free nonprofit pharmacy has remained open throughout the pandemic.

About NC MedAssist

NC MedAssist is a statewide nonprofit pharmacy founded in 1997. The organization provides free prescription medication to low-income, uninsured North Carolinians. NC MedAssist offers three programs that address the needs of children and adults: the Free Pharmacy Program, the Mobile Free Pharmacy Program, and the Gerhart Community Medicine Shoppe which includes the Transitional Jobs Program. NC MedAssist dispenses $76 million worth of free prescription and over-the-counter medication to more than 51,000 low-income North Carolinians each year. Learn more about NC MedAssist at www.medassist.org.