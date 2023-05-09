A Celebration of Wildlife Conservation in Plymouth

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of NC Black Bear Festival and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about NC Black Bear Festival, visit https://ncbearfest.com

The 9th Annual North Carolina Black Bear Festival takes place on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in the charming town of Plymouth, NC. This highly anticipated festival celebrates the black bear, an iconic symbol of North Carolina’s wildlife heritage. Visitors can enjoy various activities, including live music, food vendors, arts and crafts, educational exhibits, and guided tours of local bear habitats.

The festival provides an excellent opportunity for attendees to learn about black bears, their habitat, and conservation efforts in the region. A must-see event for anyone who loves wildlife and wants to experience the best of what North Carolina has to offer. Mark your calendars for Saturday, June 3, 2023, and head to Plymouth, NC, for a day of un-bear-able fun, education, and celebration at the 9th Annual North Carolina Black Bear Festival!