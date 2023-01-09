Modern Exterminating Empowers Eastern North Carolina with Expert Tips for Termite and Mosquito Control Ahead of Summer Season!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Modern Exterminating and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Modern Exterminating, visit https://modernexterminating.com.

Mosquitoes and termites are two common household pests that can cause a lot of trouble. Understanding how to prevent and identify them can save you a lot of hassle and money. Here are some quick tips for controlling mosquitoes and termites.

Mosquitos

Dump or flush standing water: Mosquitoes lay their eggs in standing water, so removing it can prevent them from breeding.

Keep your pool or pond chemically treated: Proper chemicals can make the water uninhabitable for mosquitoes to thrive.

Keep plants, shrubs, and grass around your home trimmed: This will remove hiding places and breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

Termites

Identify the difference between termites and ants: Termites have a body with little to no segments and front and hind wings that are the same length, while ants have a defined waist and shorter wings with front wings longer than the back.

Look for short, straight, and beaded antennae: This is a common characteristic of termites.

Get regular inspections: Professional inspections can help detect and prevent termite infestations before they become a major problem.

When it comes to termite and mosquito removal in Onslow County, Modern Exterminating is the best local choice. With 70 years of experience serving the community, this third-generation family-owned business has built a reputation for quality and reliability. Their team of experts uses the latest techniques and technologies to provide effective pest control solutions tailored to each customer’s unique needs.

If you’re looking for a trusted and experienced pest control service in Onslow County, look no further than Modern Exterminating.

The bug stops here! Give us a call at 910-455-5122.

Check out our Google reviews. Follow us on Facebook.