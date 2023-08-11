Winterville Watermelon Festival to Feature ‘Michael’s Amusements’ rides

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Michael’s Amusements and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Michael’s Amusements, visit https://michaelsamusementsinc.com.

Ready for an awesome time at this year’s Winterville Watermelon Festival?! Michael’s Amusements will have amusement park rides available for all ages!

On Thursday, August 24 , we’ll have amusement park rides running from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Wristbands are $25 for the night.

On Friday, August 25 , there will be an opening ceremony by the Winterville Chamber of Commerce and Town Council at 6:00 p.m., which is also when amusement park rides and vendor booths open.

Saturday, August 26, there are events from sunrise to sunset! Our amusement park rides open at 11:00 a.m. but Saturday is jam-packed with events. Click here for the full schedule of events for the Winterville Watermelon Festival.

On Sunday, August 27, our rides will be open starting at 1:00 p.m., and run until 6:00 p.m.

Michael’s Amusements is a third-generation family amusement company based out of Fayetteville, NC. Show owners Michael and Sherry Reisinger founded the company in 1992, along with son Matthew and daughter Whitney in tow. We have grown our company from a small 10 ride show, to owning over 35 rides and attractions. Since our inception, we have satisfied millions of fair and festivalgoers.

We can’t wait to see all your smiling, happy faces at this year’s Winterville Watermelon Festival!

Check out the map below for directions to the festival.