Enjoy All-You-Can Ride Wristbands at the 2022 Farmville Dogwood Festival

Enjoy the thrills of the midway, musical performances, arts and crafts, vendors, and more at Farmville Dogwood Festival. The festival kicks of Thursday night where Michael’s Amusements will partner with WITN to feature an all-you-can-ride $25 wristband night. The midway will be open at 4pm with the rides staying open until 11pm. Friday is Family Fun Night, with the midway open from 4pm – 11pm, and Saturday, from 12 noon until 11pm, festival patrons can enjoy rides by purchasing individual tickets. And again, on Sunday, Michael’s Amusements and WITN will partner for what is being billed as Sunday-Funday, where wristbands can be purchased for $25. Riders, young and old, can enjoy the carnival from 1pm – 6pm for the price of $25.

Michael’s Amusements is a third-generation family amusement company based out of Fayetteville, NC. Show owners, Michael and Sherry Reisinger founded the company in 1992, along with son Matthew and daughter Whitney in tow. They have grown our company from a small 10-ride show to owning over 35 rides and attractions, traveling throughout the state of Florida during the winter months, North Carolina during the Spring & Fall, and Ohio during the summer months. Since their inception, Michael’s Amusements has satisfied millions of fair and festivalgoers.

The Michael’s Amusements staff is professional and well trained on the operation of rides and safety procedures to make your visit feel safe and comfortable. All their rides go through our own personal inspections as well as state and local inspections to assure everyone a safe and memorable experience.

Besides rides, the Farmville Dogwood festival will offer many events over the four-day event. On Thursday, WITN’s own Hannah Jeffries will host the opening ceremonies beginning at 6 p.m. in the gazebo.

Friday is Family Fun Night with arts and crafts, amusement rides, and street dancers performing throughout the day. Disney’s Encanto will be airing at 8 p.m. and is free to watch.

Saturday is the Dogwood Bash - A Night of Tributes featuring Who’s Bad – A Michael Jackson Tribute, Mean Street – A Van Halen Tribute, and Ultimate Aldean – A Jason Aldean Tribute. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the gate. Tailgating spots are available. Saturday’s festivities also include food, arts and crafts, rides, Protown BMX Stunt Team, and more.

Sunday features a Gazebo Concert with I-42 Band in the Town Commons from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday’s festivities also include food, arts and crafts, rides, and more.

For more information, and to see a full schedule list, please visit the official Farmville Dogwood Festival website HERE. The festival activities are located in the heart of downtown Farmville.