Winterville Watermelon Festival Features Michael’s Amusements

Sponsored - Enjoy the thrills of the midway, musical performances, arts and crafts, vendors, and more at Winterville Watermelon Festival. The festival kicks off Thursday night where Michael’s Amusements will partner with WITN to feature an all-you-can-ride $25 wristband night. The midway will be open at 6pm with the rides staying open until 11pm. Friday is 80′s Costume Contest Night, with the midway open from 6pm – 11pm, and Saturday, from 11am until 11pm, where festival patrons can enjoy rides by purchasing individual tickets. On Sunday, Michael’s Amusements and the festival celebrate for what is being billed as “The Last Day of Summer Celebration”, where wristbands can again be purchased for $25. Riders, young and old, can enjoy the carnival from 1pm – 6pm for the price of $25.

Michael’s Amusements is a third-generation family amusement company based out of Fayetteville, NC. Show owners, Michael and Sherry Reisinger founded the company in 1992, along with son Matthew and daughter Whitney in tow. They have grown our company from a small 10 ride show to owning over 35 rides and attractions, traveling throughout the state of Florida during the winter months, North Carolina during the Spring & Fall, and Ohio during the summer months. Since their inception, Michael’s Amusements has satisfied millions of fair and festivalgoer’s. The Michael’s Amusements staff is professional and well trained on the operation of rides and safety procedures to make your visit feel safe and comfortable. All their rides go through our own personal inspection as well as state and local inspections to assure everyone a safe and memorable experience.

Beside rides, the Winterville Watermelon Festival will offer many events over the four-day event. On Thursday, the festival committee will celebrate the opening of the festival at 6pm with free music by Trainwreck and The Still Shakers, as the musical acts share their talents beginning at 6:30pm.

Friday is Family Fun Night with an 80′s themed costume contest taking place. Visitors will enjoy the opening of the midway at 6pm as well as 80′s hits from Shine at 6:30pm and The Breakfast Club at 8pm.

Saturday’s festivities run all day long with a 10am Veteran Appreciate Parade, Michael’s Amusements opening at 11am and the famous Watermelon Eating Contest taking place at 12 noon. Other musical and event acts continue throughout the afternoon and the Watermelon Jam gates welcome concert goers at 5pm. Come early and join the festival’s first-ever beer garden, which will be open inside the concert gates. This year, the Watermelon Jam features Cooper Greer, Kylie Morgan and Jameson Rodgers, all for just $15. Limited pit-passes will be available for $25.

Sunday’s festivities run from 1pm – 6pm with the midway opening back up and featuring all-you-can- ride offers with a $25 wristband. Between rides, catch the car cruise-in show from 1-5pm and roaming performances by Imagine Circus beginning at 2pm. The festival says good-bye for the 2022 season as it closes at 6pm.

For more information, and to see a full schedule list, please visit the official Winterville Watermelon Festival website HERE. The festival activities are located at the athletic fields near downtown Winterville.