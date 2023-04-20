Thrills, Fun, and Memories: Michael’s Amusements at the Farmville Dogwood Festival

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Michael’s Amusements and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Michael’s Amusements, visit https://michaelsamusementsinc.com/.

The Farmville Dogwood Festival begins Thursday, April 27th and runs through Sunday, April 30th on the Town Commons at 3672 North Main St. Events include live music, a movie under the stars event featuring “Minions: The Rise of Gru & Street Dance- The Might Saints of Soul Band”, a bike show, rides from Michael’s Amusements, and more.

One Price Ride Days are on Thursday, April 27th and Sunday, April 30th. Michael’s Amusements will be on the Midway all four days of the Dogwood Festival this year. Advance purchase is $20 at the Town Hall through April 27th at 5:30 pm or buy a wristband for $25 at the festival and ride all the rides as often as you like!