Nashville’s Blooming Festival Features Michael’s Amusements

Enjoy the thrills of the midway, musical performances, arts and crafts, vendors, a parade and more this week at the Nashville Blooming Festival. All the events will take place in historic downtown Nashville, NC. Rides on the midway will light the sky on Wednesday and Thursday nights when Michael’s Amusements will feature back-to-back all-you-can-ride $25 wristband nights. The midway will be open at 5pm with the rides staying open until 10pm. Friday is Family Fun Night, with the midway open from 5pm – 11pm, and Saturday, from 11am until 11pm, and festival patrons can enjoy rides by purchasing individual tickets. Riders, young and old, can enjoy the carnival for four straight days.

Michael’s Amusements is a third-generation family amusement company based out of Fayetteville, NC. Show owners, Michael and Sherry Reisinger founded the company in 1992, along with son Matthew and daughter Whitney in tow. They have grown our company from a small 10 ride show to owning over 35 rides and attractions, traveling throughout the state of Florida during the winter months, North Carolina during the Spring & Fall, and Ohio during the summer months. Since their inception, Michael’s Amusements has satisfied millions of fair and festivalgoer’s. The Michael’s Amusements staff is professional and well trained on the operation of rides and safety procedures to make your visit feel safe and comfortable. All their rides go through our own personal inspection as well as state and local inspections to assure everyone a safe and memorable experience.

Friday night, downtown comes alive with the EnVision Band performing on the main stage outside, near the courthouse, from 7-11 p.m. Food vendors open early at 6 p.m. offering tasty festival food, and the amusement rides also open at 5 p.m.

Saturday morning, craft and exhibit booths open at 9 a.m. You’ll also meet Nashville’s 2022 Mother of the Year who will be honored Saturday morning at 9 a.m. The Fantastic Shades of Harmony will perform at 10 a.m. Saturday morning and the Blooming Festival Parade begins at 11:30 a.m. After the parade, festival patrons will be entertained by the Dogwood Band at 12:30 p.m., Motown Revue Legacy at 3 p.m. and East Coast Rhythm and Blues at 5:00 p.m. Locally known performers Meredith Davis Johnson and Chandler James will provide entertainment just prior to Dillon Carmichael and Danielle Bradbery taking the stage at 8 p.m.

Downtown will be filled with craft and exhibit booths Saturday, just in time to pick out a unique gift for Mother’s Day or something for yourself! Of course all weekend food vendors will offer tasty festival cuisine that’s sure to tempt your taste buds! Check inside for more information and activities.

For more information contact the Nashville Chamber of Commerce 252-459-4040 or visit www.nasvillechamber.org for a full schedule of events.