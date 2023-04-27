Experience the Fun and Festivities of the Blooming Festival in Nashville

The Blooming Festival is an annual event in downtown Nashville, NC, from Wednesday, May 10th through Saturday, May 13th. Hosted by the Nashville Chamber of Commerce, the festival has become a beloved tradition for locals and visitors alike.

In addition to the “Mother of the Year” award ceremony and parade, the Blooming Festival offers a variety of entertainment options. One Price Ride Days for Michael’s Amusements are on Wednesday, May 10th, and Thursday, May 11th, for $25.

The festival also features national and local bands, offering a diverse range of musical genres and styles for all ages to enjoy. Visitors can sample food from a variety of vendors and browse through a range of arts and crafts booths.

If you plan to attend the Blooming Festival, check out the Nashville Chamber of Commerce website for more information about the event, including schedules, locations, and ticket prices. The Blooming Festival is a great way to celebrate Mother’s Day weekend with your family and friends.